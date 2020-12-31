FYDcoin (FYD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $749,323.45

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $749,323.45 and $280.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AceD (ACED) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000216 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 138.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYD is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 536,265,677 coins and its circulating supply is 512,067,879 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

FYDcoin Coin Trading

FYDcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

