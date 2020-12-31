Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS GLXZ opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. Galaxy Gaming has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

