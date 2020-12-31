GameCredits (GAME) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a total market cap of $6.87 million and $56,093.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.71 or 0.00429507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000209 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,286,446 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

