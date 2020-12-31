Gamesys Group plc (GYS.L) (LON:GYS) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Gamesys Group plc (GYS.L) (LON:GYS) were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,194 ($15.60) and last traded at GBX 1,158 ($15.13). Approximately 147,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 342,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,156 ($15.10).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 42.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,100.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,066.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In other news, insider Neil G. Goulden sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,192 ($15.57), for a total value of £1,013,200 ($1,323,752.29).

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

