Gary N. Boston Purchases 1,000 Shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Stock

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Director Gary N. Boston bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $14,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,212.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RVI opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $300.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18. Retail Value Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.02 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 8.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Value Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Value in the third quarter worth about $991,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 6.1% during the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 252,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 10.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Retail Value from $38.00 to $35.59 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

