Gems Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Gems has a total market cap of $186,991.06 and $51,255.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gems has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Gems token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00039555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.62 or 0.00296674 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00026527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.96 or 0.01987630 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a token. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,291,896 tokens. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

