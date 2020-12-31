General Attention Currency Hits Market Cap of $1.01 Million (XAC)

General Attention Currency (CURRENCY:XAC) traded down 37.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One General Attention Currency token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, Fatbtc and STEX. General Attention Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $101.00 worth of General Attention Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, General Attention Currency has traded down 85.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00028382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00129442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.00564309 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00161806 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00309150 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00089508 BTC.

General Attention Currency Profile

General Attention Currency’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. General Attention Currency’s official website is amark.io . The Reddit community for General Attention Currency is /r/amark . General Attention Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@amark_io . General Attention Currency’s official Twitter account is @amark_io

General Attention Currency Token Trading

General Attention Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24, Livecoin and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as General Attention Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire General Attention Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase General Attention Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

