General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Get General Finance alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GFN. TheStreet raised General Finance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded General Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

NASDAQ GFN opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.13 million, a P/E ratio of 145.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. General Finance has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Finance will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Finance news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $102,320.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,583.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,419. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 5.5% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 115,843 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in General Finance by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Finance by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in General Finance during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Finance by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Finance (GFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.