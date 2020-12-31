Genesis Land Development Corp. (GDC.TO) (TSE:GDC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.11

Genesis Land Development Corp. (GDC.TO) (TSE:GDC)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and traded as low as $2.09. Genesis Land Development Corp. (GDC.TO) shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 6,322 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$87.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.53.

Genesis Land Development Corp. (GDC.TO) (TSE:GDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$29.74 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Genesis Land Development Corp. (GDC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GDC)

Genesis Land Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of land, residential lots, and homes primarily in the greater Calgary area, Canada. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders.

