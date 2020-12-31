Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $933.20 Million

Analysts expect that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will report sales of $933.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $937.25 million and the lowest is $927.90 million. Genpact posted sales of $940.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $935.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on G shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,299,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,124 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,774,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,025,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,014,000 after purchasing an additional 639,650 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 635,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,212,000 after purchasing an additional 509,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,807,000 after purchasing an additional 468,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE G traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $41.19. 972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,714. Genpact has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

