Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). Gevo reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%.

GEVO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gevo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 534.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the third quarter worth about $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gevo during the third quarter worth about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gevo during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Gevo by 179.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEVO opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $478.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. Gevo has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $5.15.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

