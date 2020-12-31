GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GFL Environmental has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental stock opened at $28.78 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GFL Environmental by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after buying an additional 483,649 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 39.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 481,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after buying an additional 135,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 43.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.