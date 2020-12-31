GHOST Reaches Market Capitalization of $905,437.85 (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, GHOST has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. GHOST has a market capitalization of $905,437.85 and $66,255.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOST token can currently be bought for $0.0622 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GHOST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00032117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00128167 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00181342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.95 or 0.00564389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00306736 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00085321 BTC.

About GHOST

GHOST’s total supply is 14,561,770 tokens. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com

GHOST Token Trading

GHOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.