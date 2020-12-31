Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 862,451 Shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) Stock

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 862,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $9,495,585.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 78,751 shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $823,735.46.

On Monday, December 21st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 300 shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $3,120.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,223 shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $54,319.20.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $52,000.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $312,000.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 25,000 shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $258,750.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 68,620 shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $710,903.20.

On Monday, November 30th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 25,000 shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $257,500.00.

Shares of ACAM stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $11.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acamar Partners Acquisition stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,000.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

