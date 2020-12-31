Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend by 66.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 263.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 241.7%.

Shares of Global Water Resources stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,699. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $325.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1,521.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GWRS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

