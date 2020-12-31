Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $13.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.14.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.25 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 403,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 52,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.
