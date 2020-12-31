Gold Poker Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $6,004.00 and $2,352.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00028390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00129520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.34 or 0.00565462 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00161904 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00311072 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00018899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00082796 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

Gold Poker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

