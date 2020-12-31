Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.13. 1,647,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 1,225,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. This is a boost from Gold Resource’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,495,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 231,589 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 107.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 24,169 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 5.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 217,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 78.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 48,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 454.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 132,314 shares during the last quarter.

About Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

