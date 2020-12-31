Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.12 and last traded at $50.08. Approximately 4,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 41,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,744,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,967,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 77.56% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

