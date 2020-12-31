Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Goosehead Insurance worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 84.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

GSHD opened at $122.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 266.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.58 and a 200-day moving average of $99.78. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $134.52.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $606,735.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,968,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,996,673.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 8,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,045,620.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,740,780.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,934 shares of company stock worth $57,185,836 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.