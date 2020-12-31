Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) (LON:GFTU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $997.50

Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) (LON:GFTU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 997.50 ($13.03) and last traded at GBX 973.50 ($12.72), with a volume of 36928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 955.50 ($12.48).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 871.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 735.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 25.55.

About Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

