Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) Shares Up 3.9%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:GTE)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.36. 5,026,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 4,156,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

