Graviocoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $641.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $641.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00029259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00128344 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00181593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00563033 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00306388 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00086937 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.