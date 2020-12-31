Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 12,409 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 524.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,160,000 after buying an additional 236,098 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $4,586,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $3,164,000. Finally, Hudson Way Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 210,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 52.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $156.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.91. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.95 and a beta of 1.05. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

