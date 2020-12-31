Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of MongoDB worth $11,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 48.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,493,000 after buying an additional 1,365,115 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,936,000 after purchasing an additional 216,179 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,230,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,340,000 after purchasing an additional 80,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.67.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total transaction of $6,713,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,894,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.27, for a total value of $9,634,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at $71,076,090.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 373,738 shares of company stock worth $94,461,233 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $365.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $303.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.06. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $399.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

