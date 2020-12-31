Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $12.23 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in First Solar were worth $12,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,516,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $696,213,000 after purchasing an additional 807,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,206,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $146,079,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $66,200,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its position in First Solar by 65.5% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 352,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its position in First Solar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 624,612 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. 140166 initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $752,534.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,138.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $44,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock worth $201,647,357. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $100.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $109.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.82.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

