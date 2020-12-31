Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $9.86 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 36.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,326,000 after purchasing an additional 135,648 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 815,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,210,000. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $86.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.56. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.26 and a 200 day moving average of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

