Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,796,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 664.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 93,421 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,432,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 34,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $86.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.25 and a 52-week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The business had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $169,489.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. Truist cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.22.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

