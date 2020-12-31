Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 66.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 105.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 37.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 39.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock opened at $59.91 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.49.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Cfra lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded CMS Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.63.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

