Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 1,348 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,019 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in VMware were worth $11,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 143.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,247 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VMware by 56.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,673 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $66,230,000 after buying an additional 65,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth $6,088,000. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,360,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $295,148.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,039 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,729 shares of company stock worth $3,485,859 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $138.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $163.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on VMware from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.92.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

