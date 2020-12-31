Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Acquires $236,075.00 in Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $236,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,231.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE GEF opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. Greif’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GEF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 2,989.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 496,358 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the third quarter worth $6,225,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 103.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 126,712 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at $3,113,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the second quarter valued at $1,223,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.