Group Eleven Resources Corp. (ZNG.V) (CVE:ZNG) Shares Up 26.7%

Dec 31st, 2020

Shares of Group Eleven Resources Corp. (ZNG.V) (CVE:ZNG) rose 26.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 1,325,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 989% from the average daily volume of 121,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.87 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Group Eleven Resources Corp. explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Ireland. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising 25 prospecting licenses (PLs) covering 858 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project consisting of 35 PLs totaling 1,019 square kilometers located in the Limerick region; and the Tralee project comprising six PLs that covers approximately 440 square kilometers situated in southwestern Ireland.

