Group Ten Metals Inc. (PGE.V) (CVE:PGE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.45

Shares of Group Ten Metals Inc. (PGE.V) (CVE:PGE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 202900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$63.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80.

Group Ten Metals Inc. (PGE.V) Company Profile (CVE:PGE)

Group Ten Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and other commodities. Its core asset is the 100%-owned flagship Stillwater West platinum group element-nickel-copper-cobalt and gold project located in Stillwater District, Montana.

