Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.13. 1,027,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,319,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 695,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 291,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 410,282 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,057,000. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services.

