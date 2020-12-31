Grupo TMM, S.A.B. (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.02

Grupo TMM, S.A.B. (OTCMKTS:GTMAY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.92. Grupo TMM, S.A.B. shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02.

Grupo TMM, S.A.B. (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter. Grupo TMM, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%.

Grupo TMM, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistics and transportation company in Mexico. It operates through four segments: Specialized Maritime Transportation, Logistics, Ports and Terminals, and Warehousing. The company offers maritime transportation services, including offshore vessels, which provide transportation and other services to the Mexican offshore oil industry; tankers that transport petroleum products in Mexican and international waters; parcel tankers, which transport liquid chemical and vegetable oil cargos from and to the United States and Mexico; tugboats that provide towing services for ships; and dry bulk carriers that transport unpackaged commodities, such as steel between South America, the Caribbean, and Mexico.

