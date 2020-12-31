Grupo TMM, S.A.B. (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.02

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Grupo TMM, S.A.B. (OTCMKTS:GTMAY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.92. Grupo TMM, S.A.B. shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02.

Grupo TMM, S.A.B. (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter. Grupo TMM, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%.

About Grupo TMM, S.A.B. (OTCMKTS:GTMAY)

Grupo TMM, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistics and transportation company in Mexico. It operates through four segments: Specialized Maritime Transportation, Logistics, Ports and Terminals, and Warehousing. The company offers maritime transportation services, including offshore vessels, which provide transportation and other services to the Mexican offshore oil industry; tankers that transport petroleum products in Mexican and international waters; parcel tankers, which transport liquid chemical and vegetable oil cargos from and to the United States and Mexico; tugboats that provide towing services for ships; and dry bulk carriers that transport unpackaged commodities, such as steel between South America, the Caribbean, and Mexico.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo TMM S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo TMM S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit