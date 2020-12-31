Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Shares Down 29.4%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s stock price dropped 29.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 66,170,984 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 667% from the average daily volume of 8,625,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 75.36% and a negative net margin of 480.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHSI. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Guardion Health Sciences by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 63,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Guardion Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Guardion Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Guardion Health Sciences by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 289,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 108,959 shares during the period. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Medical Devices. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

