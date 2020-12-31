Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Shares Down 29.4%

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s stock price dropped 29.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 66,170,984 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 667% from the average daily volume of 8,625,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 75.36% and a negative net margin of 480.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHSI. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Guardion Health Sciences by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 63,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Guardion Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Guardion Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Guardion Health Sciences by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 289,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 108,959 shares during the period. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Medical Devices. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit