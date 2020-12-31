Gunsynd Plc (GUN.L) (LON:GUN) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Gunsynd Plc (GUN.L) (LON:GUN)’s stock price fell 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.61 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). 14,298,808 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 4,618,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.08.

About Gunsynd Plc (GUN.L) (LON:GUN)

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

