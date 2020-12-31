HARD Protocol (HARD) Market Cap Reaches $17.71 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. One HARD Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001542 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $17.71 million and $1.55 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00028188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00128880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.54 or 0.00565909 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00161104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00309012 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00083704 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

