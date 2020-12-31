Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Gap Down to $8.55

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ARKO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.55, but opened at $7.96. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 2,410 shares changing hands.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARKO)

As of December 22, 2020, Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II was acquired by Arko Holdings Ltd., in a reverse merger transaction. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer or consumer-related products and service industries.

