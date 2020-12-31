Head to Head Analysis: Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) & Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Benefitfocus and Autodesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus -11.18% N/A -8.61% Autodesk 11.74% -1,423.72% 8.61%

81.7% of Benefitfocus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Autodesk shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Benefitfocus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Autodesk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Benefitfocus and Autodesk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus 0 2 3 0 2.60 Autodesk 2 6 16 0 2.58

Benefitfocus currently has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 60.70%. Autodesk has a consensus price target of $266.52, indicating a potential downside of 10.98%. Given Benefitfocus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Benefitfocus is more favorable than Autodesk.

Risk and Volatility

Benefitfocus has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autodesk has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Benefitfocus and Autodesk’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus $295.69 million 1.58 -$45.51 million ($1.29) -11.26 Autodesk $3.27 billion 20.11 $214.50 million $1.50 199.61

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than Benefitfocus. Benefitfocus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autodesk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Autodesk beats Benefitfocus on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products. Its products for employers comprise Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; MarketPlace Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits. The company also provides BenefitSAIGE Analytics that aggregates benefit cost and claims data from relevant sources, identifies cost drivers, recognizes trends, and predicts future risks and costs; and BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution that connects employers, brokers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and consumers on a single platform. In addition, it provides professional services, such as discovery, configuration and deployment, integration, testing, and training services; technical support services; and fulfillment, dependent verification, and HR administration services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and PlanGrid, a cloud-based field collaboration software, which provides general contractors, subcontractors, owners, and architects access to construction information in real-time. In addition, the company offers Revit software for building information modeling; Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry; Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration; and BuildingConnected, a construction management solution that centralizes and streamlines the bidding process. Autodesk, Inc. sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

