Head to Head Contrast: Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Applied Materials and NXP Semiconductors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 0 5 18 0 2.78 NXP Semiconductors 1 6 15 1 2.70

Applied Materials currently has a consensus price target of $85.70, suggesting a potential downside of 0.62%. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus price target of $152.28, suggesting a potential downside of 4.28%. Given Applied Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Materials and NXP Semiconductors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $17.20 billion 4.58 $3.62 billion $4.17 20.68 NXP Semiconductors $8.88 billion 5.01 $243.00 million $8.04 19.79

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than NXP Semiconductors. NXP Semiconductors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Applied Materials has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Materials and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 21.04% 40.65% 18.07% NXP Semiconductors -1.70% 17.16% 7.78%

Dividends

Applied Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. NXP Semiconductors pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Applied Materials pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NXP Semiconductors pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Applied Materials has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Applied Materials beats NXP Semiconductors on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation and nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for flexible substrates. The company serves manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and organic light-emitting diode displays, and other electronic devices. It operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its product solutions are used in a range of applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates is China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and internationally. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to extend connected vehicle opportunities. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

