Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HSII. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $29.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $570.73 million, a PE ratio of -17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. Analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $26,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 201,344 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

