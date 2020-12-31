HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Trading Down 3.1%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.20 and last traded at $63.20. Approximately 435 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.21.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average of $48.06.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

