Highbank Resources Ltd. (HBK.V) (CVE:HBK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Highbank Resources Ltd. (HBK.V) (CVE:HBK) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 565000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,419.78, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

Highbank Resources Ltd. (HBK.V) Company Profile (CVE:HBK)

Highbank Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily mines for sand and gravel resources. It holds 100% working ownership interest in the Swamp Point Gravel deposit located in Portland Canal, British Columbia. Highbank Resources Ltd.

