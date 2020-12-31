Highbank Resources Ltd. (HBK.V) (CVE:HBK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Highbank Resources Ltd. (HBK.V) (CVE:HBK) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 565000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,419.78, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

Highbank Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily mines for sand and gravel resources. It holds 100% working ownership interest in the Swamp Point Gravel deposit located in Portland Canal, British Columbia. Highbank Resources Ltd.

