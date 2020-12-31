Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Hilton Worldwide reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.30.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 45.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after acquiring an additional 47,718 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,911,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $110.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.98, a P/E/G ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.34. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.68.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

