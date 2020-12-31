Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.39. 5,375,414 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 253% from the average session volume of 1,521,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 82.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.