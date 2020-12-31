Himax Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 7,715 call options on the company. This is an increase of 330% compared to the typical volume of 1,794 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Himax Technologies by 1,361.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 331,819 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 68.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,749,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

HIMX stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.68 and a beta of 1.89. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.90 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMX. ValuEngine cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.