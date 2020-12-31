Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HCXLF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC cut shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hiscox has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

