HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 305.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

HMST stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $729.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.57. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $35.52.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Michel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.04 per share, with a total value of $31,040.00. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green acquired 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,004.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,007 shares of company stock valued at $725,791. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on HomeStreet from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

