HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HMST. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeStreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $729.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Green acquired 1,788 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,740. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Michel acquired 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.04 per share, with a total value of $31,040.00. Insiders purchased 24,007 shares of company stock valued at $725,791 over the last three months. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 71,142 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 67,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 27,031 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 405.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70,605 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

